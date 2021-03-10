Russian freestyle skier Nikitina wins bronze at 2021 World Championship in women’s aerials

The 22-year-old Russian athlete was awarded 94.47 points in her final attempt, which brought her the bronze. Australia’s Laura Peel won the gold with 106.46 points and Ashley Caldwell of the United States took the silver with 101.74 points.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian freestyle skier Lyubov Nikitina won bronze on Wednesday at the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships event in women’s aerials competition in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

At the previous World Championship in 2019, Nikitina won the silver in women’s aerials and bronze in team mixed aerials.

The 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championship is hosted by a number of countries, namely by Sweden (Idre), Slovenia (Rogla), Kazakhstan (Almaty) and the United States (Aspen).

Following the ski and snowboard cross competitions in Idre last month, Rogla hosted the parallel and giant slalom snowboard competitions on March 1-2. Almaty is holding moguls and aerials events on March 8-11 and Aspen is set to organize slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events of both Snowboard and FreeSki on March 10-16.

Russian athletes are competing at the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the official name of the team is the Russian Ski Federation (RSF).

In line with sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, national athletes from Russia were banned from participating in the Olympic Games and World Championships under the national flag and to the tune of the Russian anthem until December 16, 2022.