MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov won gold on Wednesday at the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships event in men’s aerials competition in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

Christopher Lillis of the United States won the silver and Burov’s teammate Pavel Krotov took the bronze.

Burov is now the two-time world champion, winning his first gold at the 2019 World Championship.