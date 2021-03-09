Russian Sports Ministry rejects reports on Minister Matytsin’s alleged resignation

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry rejected on Tuesday earlier media reports that Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin had allegedly decided to resign from his post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Telegram channel Baza reported that Sports Minister Matytsin had submitted a letter of resignation.

"This information is not true," the Russian Sports Ministry’s press office said in a statement.

Matytsin is 56 years old and he has served as the head of the Russian Sports Ministry since January 2020. He also holds the post of the president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) since 2015.