Russia’s Kuznetsova grinds out victory over world No. 5 Svitolina in Dubai

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova has moved past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in their second-round match at the WTA tournament in Dubai.

The Russian, 35, recovered from a set and a break down to grab the victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. Kuznetsova who is currently ranked 41st in the world will next face Czech Barbora Krejcikova (world No. 63) for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kuznetsova has won 18 WTA titles, she is a two-time Grand Slam champion (2004 US Open and 2009 French Open).

Svitolina, 26, was seed No. 1 of the tournament. The Ukrainian player has won 15 WTA titles, her best Grand Slam performance to date is semifinals (2019 Wimbledon and 2019 US Open).

The Dubai tournament will run through March 13 and offers $1.8 million in prize money.