German football coach Joachim Low decides to step down after UEFA Euro Cup

BERLIN, March 9. /TASS/. German national football team’s Head Coach Joachim Low has decided to leave his post after the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The national coach asked to end his contract, which was originally set to run until the 2022 World Cup, immediately after the conclusion of the European Championship tournament, a decision which was agreed to by the German Football Association," the statement from the DFB reads.

Commenting on his decision, Low said: "I'm absolutely sure about taking this step and do so full of pride and with immense gratitude, but at the same time still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship tournament is concerned."

"Proud because it is something very special and an honor for me to represent my country," the 61-year-old German specialist continued. "And because I have been able to work with the country's best footballers for almost 17 years and support them in their development."

"We've experienced great triumphs and painful defeats with them, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil," Low said. "I remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment."

Joachim Low assumed the post of the German national football team in 2006 leading it to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia. Led by Low, the German national side won the bronze of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and also the bronze of UEFA Euro Cups in 2012 and 2016.

Speaking about the upcoming UEFA Euro Cup, Low said he has "absolute will, great energy and ambition."

"I will do my best to be successful at this tournament and bring great joy to our fans. I know that the whole team feels the same way," he added.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).