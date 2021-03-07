Russia’s UFC Champ Yan loses title after disqualification in Las Vegas bout

LAS VEGAS /Nevada state/, March 7. /TASS/. Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in the bantamweight division Petr Yan lost to Aljamain Sterling of the United States as a result of his disqualification in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) title defense bout held in Las Vegas without spectators on Sunday.

In the fourth round, the 28-year-old Russian fighter kicked his opponent by a knee into the head on the ground.

The bout was initially scheduled for December 12, 2020 but was rescheduled at the Russian fighter’s request.

Russia’s 28-year-old Yan, nicknamed ‘No Mercy,’ won the UFC Bantamweight World Champion’s title on the night of July 11, 2020 after defeating Brazil’s Jose ‘Junior’ Aldo with a technical knockout in the 5th round.

Petr Yan said in an interview with TASS he wanted a rematch with Aljamain Sterling of the United States after losing his UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) champ title in a bout in Las Vegas on Sunday. "Yes, I would like to have a rematch. But this depends on the [UFC] management," the Russian fighter said.

The Russian fighter from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has a record of 15 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission and seven by decision) and two defeats.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.