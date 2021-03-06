Russian figure skater Kostornaia returns to her previous coach Eteri Tutberidze

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s figure skater Alena Kostornaia, who is the winner of the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz, has rejoined with world’s famous figure skating coach from Russia Eteri Tutberidze, Kostornaia said in a televised interview with Channel One on Saturday.

Earlier, a source informed TASS about Kostornaia’s talks with Tutberidze. The 17-year-old figure skater joined the training school of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko in the summer of 2020 after she had parted ways with her former coach Tutberidze.

"I can say so far that I am worthy skating in that team. I am worthy of their attention," the figure skater said.

In addition winning the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Kostornaia is also the 2019-20 Grand Prix Final champion, the 2019 Internationaux de France champion, the 2019 NHK Trophy champion and the 2019 CS Finlandia Trophy champion. The figure skater currently holds the World Records for the highest score in the total (247.59 points) and short (85.45) programs.

In December, Kostornaia tested positive for COVID-19 and she was forced to skip some of the previously scheduled sports tournaments.