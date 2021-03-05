Monaco football club names Russian midfielder Golovin as top player of the month

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin, who plays for Monaco football club, has been named by the club as its best player of the month in the French top football league, Ligue 1, according to the press service of AS Monaco.

Last month, the Russian footballer booked three goals and three assists in six-match appearances. Golovin also recorded his debut hat-trick in early February in a match against football club Nimes as he secured 4-3 win for his club Monaco.

AS Monaco is currently fourth in the French football championship with 55 points after 28 rounds. Golovin currently books four goals and six assists in 13 matches for the club this season.

Golovin signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed sum. His previous CSKA Moscow football club announced in a statement back then that the transfer deal for Golovin was a record-breaker for the Russian football club.

Born in the Siberian town of Kaltan, the 24-year-old Golovin played a total of 113 matches for CSKA Moscow FC, including 23 matches as part of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League and also won the Russian Premier League (RPL) championship in 2016. He debuted in the Russian top division in 2015 at the age of 18.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Golovin appeared in four matches for his national side scoring a goal and delivering two assists. In all, Golovin has registered 28 appearances playing for the Russian national squad throughout his career and scored three goals.