Russia’s Rublev powers past Andy Murray into Rotterdam QFs

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has beaten British Andy Murray in the second-round match of the ATP tournament in Rotterdam.

The Russian, 23, completed 7-5, 6-2. Rublev is seeded fourth and is ranked eighth in the world. Murray is currently ranked 123rd and entered the tournament through a wildcard. In the next round, Rublev will face off with either Belgium’s David Goffin (seed No. 6) or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

Murray, 33, has won three Grand Slam tournaments (2012 US Open, 2013 Wimbledon, 2016 Wimbledon). He has won 46 ATP titles and the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals.

The Rotterdam tournament runs until March 7 and offers $980,580 in prize money.