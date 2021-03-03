Russian figure skater Kostornaia set to return to her merited coach Tutberidze

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s figure skater Alena Kostornaia, who is the winner of the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz, has plans on rejoining with her previous coach Eteri Tutberidze, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

"Kostornaia intends to come back to Tutberidze and the talks on the issue were held on Wednesday," the source said.

On July 31, 2020, world’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, announced that she had parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia. The 17-year-old figure skater was reported at that time to join the training school of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko.