Russian figure skater Kostornaia set to return to her merited coach Tutberidze

The figure skater currently holds the World Records for the highest score in the total and short programs
Alena Kostornaia Sergei Bobylyov/TASS
Alena Kostornaia
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s figure skater Alena Kostornaia, who is the winner of the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz, has plans on rejoining with her previous coach Eteri Tutberidze, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

"Kostornaia intends to come back to Tutberidze and the talks on the issue were held on Wednesday," the source said.

On July 31, 2020, world’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, announced that she had parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia. The 17-year-old figure skater was reported at that time to join the training school of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko.

Russia’s merited figure skating Coach Tutberidze officially reunites with Medvedeva

In addition winning the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Kostornaia is also the 2019-20 Grand Prix Final champion, the 2019 Internationaux de France champion, the 2019 NHK Trophy champion and the 2019 CS Finlandia Trophy champion.

The figure skater currently holds the World Records for the highest score in the total (247.59 points) and short (85.45) programs.

On December 4, 202, Alexander Kogan, the director general of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR), told TASS that Kostornaia’s test for COVID-19 returned a positive result and the athlete was forced to skip some of the previously scheduled sports tournaments.

