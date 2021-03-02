Russian snowboarder Nadyrshina wins gold of 2021 World Championship in parallel slalom

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian snowboarder Sofia Nadyrshina won gold on Tuesday at the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships event in women parallel competition in Slovenia’s Rogla.

Russia’s 17-year-old snowboarder Nadyrshina grabbed the gold leaving behind two German athletes with silver and bronze medals - Ramona Theresia Hofmeister and Selina Jorg respectively.

The 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championship is hosted by a number of countries, namely by Sweden’s Idre, Slovenia’s Rogla, Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Aspen of the United States.

After the ski and snowboard cross competitions in Idre last month, Rogla is hosting the parallel and giant slalom snowboard competitions on March 1-2.

Kazakhstan’s Almaty will hold moguls and aerials events on March 8-11 and Aspen will organize slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events of both Snowboard and FreeSki on March 10-16.