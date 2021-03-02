2021 World Kickboxing Championship in Moscow cancelled due to CAS verdict

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) has decided to cancel the 2021 World Kickboxing Championship in Moscow, scheduled for November 5-14, due to current sanctions against Russian sports, the press service of the association announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"WAKO, as signatory of the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and regulations, has decided to exercise the right of withdrawal from the contract with the Russian Kickboxing Federation regarding the organization of the World Championships (Seniors and Master) scheduled to be held on November 5-14, 2021, in Moscow, Russia, due to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS’s) in favor of WADA to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code for a period of two years," the statement from WAKO reads.

"On February 4, 2021, WAKO has become aware of the publication of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS’s) 186-page full reasoned decision regarding its 17 December 2020 ruling in favor of WADA to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code for a period of two years," the statement continued.

The world’s governing body of kickboxing added that "New venue and host of the WAKO Senior and Master World Championships 2021 for all 7 disciplines will be announced in March, following completion of the new opened bidding process, review and WAKO Board approval."

Last December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all world championships and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.