Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship

According to the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

MOSCOW, March 1. The Russian national men’s ice hockey team will be playing at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship either under the flag of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) or the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), RHF Executive Director Dmitry Kurbatov said on Monday.

"If we speak about the World Championship, I should say that everything is all right <...> our athletes will be participating in this tournament," Kurbatov told journalists. "They will be representing either their federation [RHF] or the [Russian] Olympic Committee."

"Since the ROC logo features a tricolor <...> there will be no doubts which country the team is playing for," Kurbatov added.

The 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) Ice Hockey Championship will be hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship will be played at two venues in Riga.

The main venue will be the Arena Riga. It will host Group B, two quarter-final games, the semi-final round and the medal round. The second venue will be the Olympic Sports Centre, which will be converted into a 6,000-capacity ice rink and will host Group A and two quarter-final games. All 16 participating national teams will be accommodated by one hotel.

The Russian national team has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain. Group B lists the teams from Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

Russia is scheduled to begin its journey at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship on May 21 with a match against their long-standing rivals from the Czech Republic.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld on December 17 WADA’s [the World Anti-Doping Agency] previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of the right to participate in all world championships and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sport tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.