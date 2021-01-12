FIA Formula 1 announces changes to 2021 calendar, Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on schedule

According to a statement from the F1 press office, a decision to introduce changes was made due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. This year’s season was initially scheduled to start with a race in Australia’s Melbourne on March 19-21.

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. FIA Formula 1 executive management announced on Tuesday changes to the calendar of races for the 2021 F1 World Championship, which is now set to start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.

"The ongoing situation regarding COVID-19 has meant it is not feasible to begin the season in Melbourne, but the good news is that the Australian Grand Prix will now take place from the 18th - 21st November…," the statement reads. "The season will start a week later than planned and end a week later with our season finale in Abu Dhabi."

The statement also said that "Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place on its planned date [April 18]," but talks continue with the Chinese organizers and authorities to hold the race later this year.

"With the scheduled date not being feasible for China, Imola will return to the Formula 1 calendar on the revised date of 18th April," according to the statement.

"As a result of these changes the number of races for 2021 will remain at 23 which is the largest ever Formula 1 calendar and we look forward to delivering this season through close collaboration with all our promoters."

Commenting on the introduced readjustments to the calendar President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said: "It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged."

"The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season," he continued.

"Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021," Domenicali added.

The revised calendar of this year’s races has been published on the official website. The dates for the 2021 F1 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi remained unchanged, which are September 24-26.

Last year, the track in Russia’s Sochi was the first to organize the F1 Grand Prix allowing a certain number of spectators to attend the race amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. All previous races that year were held without spectators at the racing tracks.

The Sochi Autodrom is the only FIA Formula One Grand Prix venue in Russia. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has been home to seven F1 Grand Prix races.