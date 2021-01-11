Sochi FC owner Rotenberg hails Miladinovic’s wish to obtain Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Boris Rotenberg, the owner of Russian football club Sochi, told TASS on Monday that he welcomes plans of the club’s Serbian defender Ivan Miladinovic to obtain the citizenship of Russia.

Miladinovic, 26, said earlier in the day in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express daily that he planned to receive a Russian passport this year. The Serbian footballer also said he hoped to play for the Russian national football team and would be waiting for an invitation from Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

"This is very good that he has expressed such desire and I like it," Rotenberg said. "Did this initiative come from the club? No."

Miladinovic has been playing as a defender for Sochi FC since 2018 booking three goals and four assists in 72 matches. He was also handed 18 yellow cards and one red card in all these matches.

Before joining Sochi FC, Miladinovic played for Serbian clubs Tabane, Sloga Kraljevo, Jagodina and Radnicki Nis.