MMA legend Jeff Monson wraps up sports career

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s US-born MMA (mixed martial arts) legendary fighter Jeff Monson, who also serves as a legislator in the Moscow Region, has announced a decision to wrap up his sports career, MixedMartialArts.com reported on Monday.

"Yesterday while training I suffered a complete tendon tear that will require surgery," the website quoted Monson as saying on his FaceBook account. "It’ll be a year rehabilitation to be full strength."

"So the reason I’m posting this is because this is it for competition or even high-level training. I have had eleven surgeries over my career and the body has just finally had enough," Monson continued.

"I want to say thank you to everyone that I met on this journey - people that helped me or just said hello, fans, fighters I went up against (I became friends after with several of my opponents), my team ATT, the many friendly faces in all parts of the world…."

"It is literally with tears in my eyes and a heavy heart I write this knowing there is no tomorrow-nothing to train for, no event upcoming. I have learned that no matter what your profession or lifestyle - go enjoy life. Cherish the people who love you and don’t take them for granted," the 49-year-old fighter added.

Monson was granted Russian citizenship in May 2018 and in September of that year he was elected as a deputy to the Council of Deputies (legislature) of the Krasnogorsk district in the Moscow Region.

Jeffry William Monson, 47, nicknamed The Snowman, hails from the State of Minnesota, the United States. As a mixed martial arts fighter he boasts a record of 85 fights, chalking up 60 wins. He is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion.

His last fight was in Russia’s Belgorod on October 22, 2016, when Monson defeated with a choke Alex ‘Bizon’ Kardo of Russia.

Monson is known for his fondness of Russia and its Soviet past. Many times he began his fights to the tune of the Soviet anthem. In 2016, he received the title of honorary citizen of Abkhazia and in 2017, a passport of the citizen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic.