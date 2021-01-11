Russian skiers to compete under FIS flag at upcoming world championships

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian skiers, ski jumpers and Nordic skiers will compete under the flag of the International Ski Federation (FIS) and will be labeled as National Athletes of Russia at the upcoming Nordic World Ski Championships 2021 hosted by Germany’s Oberstdorf, head of the Russian Cross-Country Ski Association Yelena Vyalbe told TASS.

Russia is facing sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), until December 16, 2022 Russian athletes will not perform with the national flag and anthem at the Olympics and world championships. Vyalbe confirmed that if Russian athletes win medals, the FIS anthem will be played at the medal ceremony.

The world championships in Oberstdorf will be held between February 22 and March 7, 24 medal sets will be up for grabs in cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic skiing. -0-aba

Initially, WADA sought to impose a four-year ban on Russia, however, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) only partially agreed with the agency’s arguments and took into account the Russian side’s defense. Athletes were cleared to use colors of the national flag on their sportswear and use ‘Russia’ in the team name. Russian sports federations and the Russian Olympic Committee have retained the right to nominate teams to compete at world championships and the Olympic Games.