MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian snowboarder Igor Sluev won the first place in parallel giant slalom during the FIS Snowboard World Cup stage in Scuol, Switzerland.

Michal Nowaczyk from Poland was second and Tim Mastnak (Slovenia) captured the third position.

Sofia Nadyrshina from Russia won the women’s parallel giant slalom contest. Ramona Hofmeister (Germany) was second and Julie Zogg from Switzerland came third.