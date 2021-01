MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Gleb Retivykh came second in the sprint classic race of the FIS Cross-Country Tour de Ski underway in Italy’s Val di Fiemme, having lost 0.24 second to the gold medal winner.

Oskar Svensson from Sweden won the race with the result of 3:19.83. Alexander Bolshunov from Russia was third with 0.32 seconds lost to the winner.

The Tour de Ski will end on January 10.