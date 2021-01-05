Russian ice hockey juniors lost semi-final game to Canadian team

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The Russian ice hockey team lost the semi-final game to the Canadian time with the 0:5 score during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The goal netted by Russia’s Mikhail Abramov was revoked because of the offside after the video replay. Two and a half minutes later goalie Yaroslav Askarov turned aside a penalty shot.

The Canadian team will play its final with the winner in the game between the US and Finland scheduled on Tuesday. The Russian team will be the party to the bronze medal match.

The IIHF World Junior Championship is held from December 25 to January 6 in Edmonton, Canada.