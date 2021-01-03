Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew wins Stage 1 of 2021 Dakar Rally

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew of the Russian Team Kamaz-Master has won Stage 1 of the 2021 Dakar Rally in the truck category, underway in Saudi Arabia.

The first stage covered a distance of 277 kilometers. Czech Republic’s Ales Loprais of Instaforex Loprais Praga came second losing 7 minutes 56 seconds. Russian Anton Shibalov’s crew was third (+8.07).

Russian Airat Mardeev’s crew was tenth (+25.53). The truck of reigning Dakar Rally Champion Andrei Karginov (Russia) broke down, when its radiator fan shattered into pieces in the 121st kilometer.

Sotnikov tops the 2021 Dakar Rally truck standings after Prologue and Stage 1, followed by Loprais (+7.35) and then Shibanov (+7.44). Mardeev is ranked tenth (+26.31).

The 43rd edition of the Dakar Rally is held across the territory of Saudi Arabia between January 3 and 15, 2021.

Four squads of Russia’s Team Kamaz-Master were registered for the most prestigious annual rally raid, including the crew of reigning World Champion Andrei Karginov.

Since the late 1990s, the Kamaz Master team dominated the truck category, winning a record number of 17 prestigious rally raids.