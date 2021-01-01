Russian cross-country skier Bolshunov finishes second in Tour de Ski sprint

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian Alexander Bolshunov has finished second in the free style sprint race of the prestigious Tour de Ski cross-country skiing event, the first race of the competition was held on Switzerland.

Italy’s Federico Pellegrino won with 3 minutes and 8.44 seconds. Bolshunov, leader of the World Cup overall standings, was 0.57 seconds late to finish second. Frenchman Richard Jouve finished third (+2.53).

Bolshunov is the reigning winner of Tour de Ski. Last season, the Russian also won the overall World Cup.

The next Tour de Ski race will also be held in Switzerland on January 2 km, a classic style mass start.