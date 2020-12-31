Russian sports chief says: ‘No risks for Russian athletes’ participation in Olympic Games’

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS on Thursday that he saw no risks in regard to the participation of Russian national athletes in the Winter Olympics in Tokyo and Summer Olympics in Beijing.

"Our national teams are preparing for the upcoming Winter and Summer Olympic Games under comfortable conditions," Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

"Our professional staff keeps with its work at federal training camps and they maintain a 60-minute contact with representatives of FMBA (the Russian Federal Micro-Biological Agency), as well as the medical staff personnel of our national teams."

"We currently see no risks regarding the organizational scenario," the Russian sports minister added.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the Olympic and Paralympic tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

Addressing an on-line IOC session in July, Yoshiro Mori stated that all venues and the schedule of competitions would remain unchanged for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

The Chinese capital of Beijing is scheduled to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4-20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).