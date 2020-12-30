Russian MMA fighter Ankalaev to face Ukraine’s Krylov at UFC event next February

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Magomed Ankalaev is set to fight Nikita Krylov of Ukraine next February as part of the UFC Fight Night event as part of the Light Heavyweight Division, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto stated on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Per sources, light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev has been added to UFC Fight Night on February 27," according to Okamoto’s Tweeter account. "Fun fight. Ankalaev a potential dark horse in the division."

Russian fighter Ankalaev is 28 years old and he boasts a career record of 14 wins (nine by KO/TKO and five by decision) and one defeat.

His Ukrainian opponent, Nikita ‘The Miner’ Krylov, 28, has a record of 27 wins (11 by KO/TKO, 15 by submissions, one by decision) and seven defeats (one by KO/TKO, five by submission and one by decision).

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.