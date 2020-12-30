International surfing tournament kicks off on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 30. /TASS/. The Eleventh International Surfing Competition kicked off on Wednesday in Hainan's Wanning. According to www.hinews.cn, the competition will wrap up on January 10.

The tournament includes two types of competitions: the surfing championship, which will be held in Riyue Bay, and the stand-up paddle boarding championship, due to be held in Shimei Bay.

According to the deputy mayor of Wanning Ji Hao, more than 10 surf clubs have been set up in the city, the surfing industry is developing comprehensively: conditions for skiing are being created, special hotels and hostels for surfers are being opened, there are equipment and riding suits rentals.

Zhang Min, deputy head of the water sports center of the Chinese General Administration for Sport, noted that top-notch surfing conditions have been created in Riyue Bay. "The number of surfers here is increasing every year," the news outlet quoted him as saying. “In the future, we plan to promote the development of other sports in the city in order to enrich the local sports industry and boost the region's economic development,” he concluded.

According to the organizers, the winners of this year's contest will receive a reward worth 300-3,000 yuan ($ 46 to $ 460).

The Tenth International Surfing Tournament was held in Wanning on December 10-19, 2019.