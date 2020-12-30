Russian WBC Interim Champion Povetkin says ready to face Britain’s Whyte before March

Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, told TASS earlier in the month that a fight between Povetkin and Whyte scheduled for late January 2021 had been postponed indefinitely.

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin told TASS on Wednesday he would be ready to hold his bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte before next year's spring.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether Povetkin would be ready to face Whyte before March 2021, the Russian boxer replied: "Yes, I believe it is possible."

On November 3, Povetkin was rushed to one of the hospitals in Moscow, after he had been diagnosed with a positive COVID-19 case. A source in the boxer’s team told TASS in late November that Povetkin had completely recovered from the novel coronavirus and resumed trainings.

The boxer was discharged from hospital on November 10 and continued treatment at home.

Povetkin confirmed to TASS on Wednesday that he resumed training sessions ahead of the fight with the British boxer.

"Everything seems to be all right at the moment," he said. "I started jogging every morning and just recently I resumed my gym workouts and my work on focus mitts. So everything goes in line with the schedule."

The Russian boxer who was reported to have been hospitalized more than once said: "There were no complications and everything turned out to be all right."

"As soon as I received intravenous (IV) infusion at hospital, my temperature immediately receded," Povetkin said. "I certainly suffered some fatigue, but on the whole, everything was okay and I have nothing to complain about."

Povetkin was initially set for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte on November 21, however, the fight was postponed indefinitely after Povetkin was reported to contract COVID-19. Later reports suggested late January 2021 as a provisional date for the Povetkin-Whyte bout.

On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title.

The interim title allowed the Russian boxer to fight for the WBC heavyweight title, which is currently owned by UK’s Tyson Fury. Tyson ‘The Gipsy King’ Fury is 32 years old and his professional boxing career record stands at 30 wins (21 by KOs) and one draw.

In early September, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Russia’s Povetkin was scheduled for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. The 32-year-old British boxer holds a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.

Povetkin, 41, is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz.’ He boasts a record of 36 wins (25 by KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Before Whyte, Povetkin fought last time in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.