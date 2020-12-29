French football club PSG announces decision to part with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced a decision on Tuesday to part with its German Head Coach Thomas Tuchel, whose contract was set to expire in May 2021, according to a statement from the club’s press service.

"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," the statement reads.

Germany’s 47-year-old specialist Tuchel was at the helm of the French football club since 2018 leading it to numerous victories.

"Thomas Tuchel became PSG coach in July 2018, going on to manage the capital club 127 times in all competitions, with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats (342 goals scored, 109 conceded)," according to the statement from the French football club.

"His trophy haul covers two Ligue 1 titles in 2019 and 2020, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020, two Trophees de Champions in 2018 and 2019 as well as leading Paris Saint-Germain to the first Champions League final in the club's history last August," the statement continued.

Commenting on Tuchel’s departure, PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club."

"Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together," Nasser Al-Khelaifi was quoted by the club’s statement as saying. "I wish him all the best for the future."