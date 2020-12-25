Russian sports minister says 2022, 2023 to be devoted to sports cooperation with China

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia and China agreed to dedicate the years of 2022 and 2023 to bilateral cooperation in the sphere of physical culture and sports development, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

"For the first time ever, we held seven face-to-face sessions of the UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] Conferences on the fight against doping abuse and also organized bilateral meetings with representatives of China," Matytsin said speaking at a news conference in Moscow.

"We have decided that the years of 2022 and 2023 will be dedicated to our bilateral cooperation in the sphere of physical culture and sports development," the Russian sports minister added.