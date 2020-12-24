International Biathlon Union to discuss with IOC rules for Russian biathletes

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. An issue of Russian athletes’ participation in the World Biathlon Championship will be decided after the International Biathlon Union (IBU) holds consultations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and sports federations, the IBU press service announced in a statement to TASS on Thursday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne ruled last week to keep in force a number of sanctions against Russia, imposed earlier by WADA, for the period of up to two years. The decision of the Swiss-based court was made within the frames of a legal spat between RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) and WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency).

According to the CAS decision on December 17, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period. The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sport tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games.

"We will need to review the CAS decision in detail and then develop procedures and guidelines for IBU to decide on eligibility of athletes for the World Championships (and other topics regarding the verdict)," the statement from the IBU press office reads.

"We will consult with the IOC and other International Federations to guarantee a consistent approach for the implementation of the verdict," the statement added.

WADA-RUSADA case

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld WADA’s decision on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to procure the delivery of the authentic LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015. The Russian authorities deny accusations of manipulation.

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on December 9, 2019, recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founder Board to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

CAS held hearings on a legal debate between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5, 2020. Appointed judges in the CAS case between RUSADA and WADA were Mark Williams (Australia), Luigi Fumagalli (Italy) and Hamid Gharavi (France).