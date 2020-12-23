US magazine Track&Field names Russia’s Lasitskene as best athlete of 2020 in high jump

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. US sports magazine Track & Field announced that Russia’s three-time World Champion in women’s high jump Maria Lasitskene was named the ‘Gold Winner’ in international high jump competitions in the year of 2020, according to the magazine’s report on Wednesday.

According to the official website of Track and Field Athletics, which was founded in 1948, "Despite being confined to in-country competition, Lasitskene was a clear Gold winner, going undefeated and putting up the year’s two highest jumps."