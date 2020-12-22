About 18, 000 people take part in Danzhou marathon on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 22. /TASS/. About 18,000 people took part in the eleventh marathon in Hainan's Danzhou. The race, according to the Hainan Daily, took place on December 20.

The Danzhou Marathon is one of the oldest and most popular in China. This sports festival this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, gathered participants from all over the country. Local authorities see the marathon as an event that promotes the province's construction of a free trade port and makes Hainan an international hub for tourism and consumption.

In addition to the standard program, which included a full marathon, a half marathon and a 5 km wellness distance, the organizers also offered special races for participants with children and couples in love. The race was broadcast by many leading Chinese media outlets.

Sun Xiaoyang became the winner of the full marathon among men, covering the distance in 2 hours 18 minutes and 47 seconds. The best female result belonged to Zheng Wenrong - 2 hours 45 minutes and 50 seconds.

Another marathon for all running lovers will be held on Hainan in Sanya on January 10, 2021. In total, about 10,000 participants have already registered for various distances. Of these, 3,000 will run a full marathon, 6,000 people will go to the half marathon distance, and the rest registered for the minimarathon. The Hainan Marathon has been held in the resort city of Sanya since 2016.