COVID-19 pandemic had negative impact on Russian Premier League’s budget, says RPL chief

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The global novel coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact this year on the budget of the Russian Premier League (RPL), which is the top division of the Russian football championship, RPL President Sergei Pryadkin said on Tuesday.

Representatives of the clubs, which play in the Russian Premier League, gathered on Tuesday for a general meeting in Moscow to discuss results of the outgoing year as well as a host of other issues.

"For the first time in several seasons under my leadership we are finishing the year with a budget shortfall and it is the result of the novel coronavirus," Pryadkin told journalists after the meeting.

"Unfortunately, the budget shortfall is reported not only in the RPL, but in football clubs and the RFU [the Russian Football Union]," Pryadkin added.

Football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season were put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season would resume on June 19 and the RPL published later that day a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship along with a list of new regulations aimed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

