National team head coach asks Russian Premier League clubs to reschedule matches in March

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Russian national football team, has asked clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) to reschedule matches of Round 23 of the 2020/2021 RPL season, the league’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Representatives of the clubs, which play in the Russian Premier League, gathered on Tuesday for a general meeting in Moscow to discuss results of the outgoing year as well as a host of other issues.

Participants in the meeting took into account Cherchesov’s request and will make a decision following consultations with head coaches of the RPL clubs, according to the statement.

Matches of Round 23 of the 2020/2021RPL Championship were scheduled for late March. However, in late March the Russian national football squad is scheduled to play two group stage qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Russian team is set to open its journey to the global quadrennial football championship with an away qualifier against Malta on March 24, 2021 and will then play at home on March 27 against the national team of Slovenia.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw for Europe’s national teams in Zurich on December 7, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament for 28 days.