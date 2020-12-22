Organizers of Olympics and Paralympics in Japan increase budget to $15.9 billion

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Organizers of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan increased the overall budget by an additional sum of 294 billion yen (about $2.85 billion) hitting the figure of some $15.9 billion, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

A decision to raise the budget was made due to the one-year postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, introduced due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The bulk of the budget will be allocated for the maintenance of the sports facilities and the Olympic Village. Some 96 billion yen ($931 million) will be spent on measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Games next year.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the Olympic and Paralympic tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

Addressing an on-line IOC session in July, Yoshiro Mori stated that all venues and the schedule of competitions would remain unchanged for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 77,798,160 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,710,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 54,678,920 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.