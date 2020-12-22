WADA says RUSADA can still perform testing after losing compliance status

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) can continue carrying out testing of athletes even after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared it non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code on Thursday, WADA told TASS.

Three judges of CAS unanimously ruled that RUSADA was not compliant with the code, as the Russian side failed to ensure handover of authentic LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data and analytical data it contains from the Moscow laboratory to WADA between 2012 and 2015. The Russian authorities deny any accusations of manipulation.

"In order to uphold the anti-doping system, RUSADA will continue to fulfill its anti-doping responsibilities within Russia. WADA will monitor its activities to ensure the programs are implemented in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and that it is done with all due operational independence. This is in line with point 55 of the WADA independent Compliance Review Committee recommendation that was unanimously approved by the WADA Executive Committee in December 2019," WADA noted.

RUSADA was stripped of its compliance status for the second time. In November 2015, the agency lost it for the first time after the WADA independent commission headed by Dick Pound published a report on identified doping issues in the Russian sports. Back then, RUSADA was additionally prohibited from performing doping testing and issue therapeutic use exemptions to athlete to take banned substances for treatment. In September 2018, RUSADA was reinstated in its rights with the obligation to fulfil two critical conditions, which were not ultimately met, WADA believes.