CAS verdict complicates organization of 2022 Volleyball World Championship in Russia

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Organizers of the 2022 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia may be faced with difficulties following last week’s verdict of the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Monday.

Last Thursday, the CAS upheld a decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. The Swiss-based court ruled that in the course of next two years Russia has no right hosting World Championships as well as Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The CAS verdict also stated that a decision on the possible relocation of a particular tournament must be made under certain conditions. Earlier in the day, the Supervisory Council of the Organizing Committee of the 2022 World Championship held a session discussing preparations for the much-anticipated global volleyball tournament in Russia.

"A recent decision of the CAS added a certain amount of worriment, but we keep hoping that the previous experience of the Organizing Committee and its experts; guarantees of the Russian government and the work on the minimization of risks would have a positive impact on the final decision of the International Volleyball Federation [FIVB]," the Russian Sports Ministry quoted Matytsin as saying in a statement on Monday.

Russia was selected to host the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the FIVB Congress in November 2018. The Russian side’s bid offered ten different cities across the country as venues for the quadrennial championship.

"We carry on with our preparations and continue with our work cooperating with all involved organizations, which are the All-Russia Volleyball Federation and executive bodies at the federal and regional levels," the Russian sports minister continued.

"The most important is that our country is waiting for this holiday, which, I am sure, will be organized at the highest possible level," Matytsin said.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship will be held between August 26 and September 11, 2022 in ten cities across the country, namely in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Yaroslavl.

"It was an uneasy year and difficulties, which emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced corrections to plans in the implementation of various events," the Russian sports minister said. "Nevertheless, the efficiency of our work in the preparations for the [2022 FIVB] World Championship was approved to stand at a very high level."

Last week, Roman Stanislavov, the director general of the tournament’s Organizing Committee told journalists at a news conference in Moscow, that the Organizing Committee of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia expected an attendance of about 500,000 fans during the tournament’s matches.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships have been held since 1949 and the first two tournaments were played outdoor. Since 1962, the trophy of the global championship is contested indoor and the competition is held once in four years.

The Soviet Union hosted the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships twice, namely in 1952 and 1962, but Russia has never hosted this prestigious quadrennial volleyball tournament since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The national team of the Soviet Union won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships six times, while the Russian national team’s best result at the championships was the silver of the 2002 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Argentina.