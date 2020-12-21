Italian football club Atalanta eyes Croatian midfielder Vlasic from CSKA Moscow FC

Russia’s national football team rounds up this year in 39th place of FIFA World Ranking

According to the report, 23-year-old Vlasic is viewed as a replacement for Atalanta’s attacking midfielder Alejandro Gomez, who has been recently reported to have a spat with Gian Piero Gasperini, the head coach of the Italian football club.

Vlasic has been playing for CSKA Moscow FC since 2018. This season, the Croatian footballer appeared in 22 matches having booked eight goals.

Italy’s Atalanta FC currently has Russian attacking midfielder Alexei Miranchuk on its roster. The 25-year-old Russian signed a contract with the Italian football club in August 2020.