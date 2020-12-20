Russian ice hockey team beats Finland to grab Channel One Cup

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s national ice hockey team has defeated the Finnish team 5:1 in the final match of the 2020 Channel One Cup, the second stage of the Euro Hockey Tour.

The match was played at Moscow’s CSKA Arena on Sunday.

The Czech team defeated Sweden 4:1 on Saturday. Russia has scored eight points in three matches and now tops the tournament standings. Sweden is second, with four points. Finland is third (three points), and the Czech team is fourth (three points).

Euro Hockey Tour has been held in its current format annually since 1996. Each of its permanent participants, Russia, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, organize one stage. Last season’s stage in the Czech Republic was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so, there was no Euro Hockey Tour winner. Overall, Russia won eight such tournaments. Finland can boast nine wins. Sweden won the event three times and the Czech Republic - two times.

The Channel One Cup has also been held annually since 2006. Russia won it nine times, Sweden - three times, the Czech Republic - two times, and Finland - one time.

The next Euro Hockey Tour stage, the Sweden Hockey Games, will be held from February 11 through 14.