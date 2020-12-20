Steering Committee of 2025 Freestyle and Snowboard Championships waiting for FIS decision

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) has not yet formally communicated its decision whether the 2025 Freestyle and Snowboard Championships are held in 2025 in Krasnoyarsk, head of the Freestyle Federation of Russia Alexei Kurashov told TASS.

The press service of FIS told TASS earlier that the bid of Krasnoyarsk to hold the 2025 Freestyle and Snowboard Championships was dismissed, having explained its decision by WADA sanctions.

"No formal information has been available so far. Such decisions are taken by the FIS council at an ordinary meeting but the council has twice postponed the resolution of the issue on Krasnoyarsk in anticipation of CAS [the Court of Arbitration for Sport - TASS] verdict. The CAS made the decision; we have not yet received the formal verdict. Sources communicate such piece information to us [that the bid of Krasnoyarsk was turned down - TASS] that can probably be considered as the basis for the future decision of the council. Considering the political situation and that the decision was postponed twice, such an opinion probably exists in FIS but neither the steering committee nor the Freestyle Federation of Russia received such information so far," Kurashov said.

Krasnoyarsk was the only candidate for the 2025 World Championship. Acceptance of bids for the tournament ended on May 1.

On Thursday, CAS took WADA’s side in its dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and confirmed the sanctions against Russia. Until December 16, 2022, Russian athletes will not be able to compete as Russians at Olympics and world championships. The decision also deprives Russia of the right to bid for hosting world championships and hold them.