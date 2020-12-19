Russian ice hockey team to have one pre-competition game before Junior Championship

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian ice hockey team will play one friendly game before the start of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, IIHF press service reports.

"Due to the extended quarantine period for Sweden and Germany, the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Event Executive Committee has announced a revised tournament pre-competition game schedule," the press service says.

The pre-competition phase will start on December 22. The Russian team will play with the Canadian Team on December 24.

The IIHF World Junior Championship will take place from December 25 to January 5 in Edmonton, Canada.