WTA season to start on January 5 in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The first WTA tournament of the 2021 season will be held in Abu Dhabi between January 5 and 13, the Women’s Tennis Association reports.

The Australian Open qualifying will be held in Dubai between January 10 and 13, which is unprecedented in recent times. Later, Melbourne is set to host two WTA tournaments between January 31 and February 7.

The tournaments in Auckland, New Zealand and Shenzhen, China and Brisbane, Australia which traditionally opened the new women’s tennis calendar were cancelled. It is noted that they would be readded in 2022.

The 2020 season started in January 5, while the Australian Open was held between January 20 and February 2.