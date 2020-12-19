WADA Athlete Committee disappointed with CAS decision on Russia

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The WADA Athlete Committee is dissatisfied with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to not impose tougher and longer sanctions against the Russian sports as recommended by WADA, the anti-doping organization said in a statement.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) Athlete Committee is disappointed with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) not to impose stricter and longer sanctions on Russia in line with those that were recommended by WADA," the statement notes. "The sanctions that individual athletes receive for Anti-Doping Rule Violations are strict; and, we expect organizations and administrators to be held to the same standard as we are and this has not happened."

On Thursday, CAS took WADA’s side in its dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and confirmed the sanctions against Russia. Until December 16, 2022, Russian athletes will not be able to compete as Russians at Olympics and world championships. However, Moscow managed to overturn a number of restrictions which WADA insisted on, particularly cutting the ban from four years to two.