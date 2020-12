MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian wrestlers have placed first in the medal table of the individual wrestling world cup. The tournament was held in Belgrade to replace the Oslo world championships which was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, the Russian team won 16 gold, two silver and five bronze medals. Kyrgyzstan finished second (3-0-5), while Belarus was placed third (2-1-6).