Europe’s 2021 Under-17 football championships cancelled over COVID-19, says UEFA

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a decision to cancel its 2021 European Championships in the category of the Under-17 years, both in women and men’s competitions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UEFA press office said in a statement on Friday.

"In line with previous decisions and based on a constant monitoring of the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on UEFA competitions, the UEFA Executive Committee decided, after consultation with all 55 member associations, to cancel and/or postpone some of the 2020/21 youth national team competitions, taking into account the timing and specific situation of each competition and age category," the statement from the UEFA press service reads.

"With the current epidemiological situation in many parts of Europe making it unrealistic to hold youth competitions in the first months of 2021, in particular with minors having to travel internationally by means of commercial flights, and with the youth activities further remaining on hold in several countries across the continent, all national associations agreed it is difficult to have players fit and trained, if international competitions are resumed too early," the statement added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 75,549,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,673,220 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 53,034,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.