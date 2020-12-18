BBC names Russia’s UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov as World Sport Star of the Year 2020

"The Russian, 32, extended his perfect professional record to 29 wins with an emotional victory over interim champion Justin Gaethje in October," the statement continued. "The UFC lightweight champion fought just months after the death of his father, coach and mentor Abdulmanap [Nurmagomedov]."

According to a statement posted on the official website of the British top broadcaster, "UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has been voted BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year."

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October, was named on Friday by BBC as "Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year."

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s other competitors of the award for the World Star of the Year were "Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, American basketball great LeBron James, American golfer Dustin Johnson, French footballer Wendie Renard, and Irish boxer Katie Taylor," according to BBC.

On October 24, Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row. The Russian fighter booked the victory over his US opponent with a choke in Round 2.

Shortly after the victorious bout in Abu Dhabi over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wants to spend more time with his family.

Khabib’s father and Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s prominent mixed martial arts (MMA), sambo and wrestling coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away On July 3, 2020 at the age of 57. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized earlier in the year after he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (eight by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On December 1, 2020, Nurmagomedov stated that the inclusion of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting on the program of the Olympic Games would be one of his top priorities in the next couple of years.

The Russian fighter said he planned to meet with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to discuss a possibility of including the MMA Fighting on the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.