Kremlin laments CAS ruling on Russian sports

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow laments the CAS ruling on Russian sports, which includes restrictions against Russian athletes and officials, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked to comment on the sanctions, Peskov said: "Of course, we lament this ruling. And we have a negative attitude to it."

Russia will maintain close cooperation with international sports federations and will exert maximum efforts to protect its national athletes, despite the recently announced verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Dmitry Peskov said.

"We intend to maintain close contacts with international sports federations," Peskov told journalists. "We will carry on with this dialogue and will continue protecting our interests resorting to all available means."

"The most important thing is that athletes get the right to take part in international competitions," the spokesman said. "This will help them maintain their international qualifications and keep in shape." The spokesman reiterated that this "is of crucial importance."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Thursday to keep in force a number of sanctions against Russia proposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for the period of up to two years. Russian athletes were stripped of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments under the Russian flag, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for two years. Besides, Russian officials will be unable to get leadership positions within international sports federations and to attend a number of international events and world championships.

The decision of the Swiss-based court was made within the frames of a legal spat between RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) and WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency).