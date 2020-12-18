IIHF rules out holding 2021 World Championship in Russia instead of Belarus

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The sanctions, imposed by the Court of Arbitration in Sport on Thursday, made it impossible to choose Russia as a host nation of the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship instead of Belarus, the IIHF press service said.

"Pending the CAS ruling, IIHF did not initiated discussions on Russia’s proposal to host the 2021 World Championship. It will be impossible to organize adult championships in Russia within the next two years," the federation’s press service said in a Russian-language statement.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Thursday to partially uphold earlier proposed sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, which particularly envisaged striping Russian athletes of the right to participate under the national flag in the course of next two years at various World Championships, Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship is scheduled to take place in the capitals of Belarus and Latvia, Minsk and Riga, between May 21 and June 6. IIHF Vice-President Kalervo Kummola told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper earlier that he had raised the issue of relocating the event due to protests in Belarus. On August 17, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that the country would launch talks with the IIHF on the possibility of holding the event together with another country. However, IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS that the international federation had no plans to relocate the tournament from Minsk and make political statements.