Russia should continue working with international sports organizations — minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia will continue working with international sports organizations and federations, and will apply for hosting major sporting events after the period of penalties against the Russian sport expires, Russian sports minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Thursday to partially uphold earlier proposed sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, which particularly envisaged striping Russian athletes of the right to participate under the national flag in the course of next two years at various World Championships, Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. Besides, Russia was banned from officially playing its anthem during sporting events. However, spectators will be allowed to display the national flag during competitions.

"We need to continue our active cooperation with international organizations and the international sports community. Russia has always been a reliable partner," the minister said.

"We will pay maximum attention to defending interests of our athletes and ensuring they have most comfortable conditions to train and prepare for competitions," he continued. "We hope that in the near future Russia would continue to apply for holding major international competitions, because [its] standards have been recognized among the world’s highest."

According to the minister, the fact that CAS halved the period of sanctions imposed on Russia was positive news.

"Regretfully, CAS granted WADA’s request and penalized [Russia’s anti-doping agency] RUSADA despite the fact that in the past years RUSADA has been among the world’s most efficient, and its cooperation, including with WADA, has been very constructive," he said. "But the fact that the sanctions will be in force for two years instead of four, as was recommended by the WADA council, is positive," Matytsin said.