RUSADA head hails CAS decision in WADA v. RUSADA case as Russia’s victory

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia has come out as a winner in the WADA v. RUSADA case heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), acting RUSADA Director General Mikhail Bukhanov told reporters.

On Thursday, CAS published the list of sanctions against the Russian sports. Russian athletes were stripped of the right to compete under the national flag in the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships for two years.

"Today’s results is a victory for Russia, CAS did not limit the rights of clean athletes to take part in the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships. The court made the decision to accept the provisions which WADA was pushing through. Undeniably, this is a significant precedent," Bukhanov noted.

"Nevertheless, we believe that the court’s decision is not perfectly reasonable. RUSADA is recognized as non-compliant with the WADA Code, we believe that not all arguments were embraced by the court. We believe that the decision is not fair enough. The Russian side achieved the victory in the sense that clean athletes should not bear responsibility for actions of their corrupt colleagues," he added.

To reinstate the compliance status, RUSADA should pay $1.27 million to WADA to cover the costs sustained by the agency between January 2019 and when this decision was made. RUSADA is also to pay a fine to WADA of 10% of its 2019 income or $100,000 (whichever is lower) within 90 days from the notification of the present arbitral award. Such amount shall accrue interest at a rate of 5% per annum in case of non-timely payment. The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne 80% by RUSADA and 20% by WADA. Moreover, RUSADA is ordered to pay WADA a total amount of 400,000 Swiss francs as contribution towards its legal and other expenses incurred in connection with these arbitration proceedings.