Number of Russian state officials barred for two years from attending Olympic Games

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. /TASS/. A number of Russian state officials will be unable to attend World Championships as well as Olympic and Paralympic Games following a verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The Swiss-based court ordered earlier in the day stating in its statement that "representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation may not be permitted by any Signatory to participate in or attend… The Olympic and Paralympic Games (winter or summer)," as well as "any World Championships organized or sanctioned by any Signatory."

"For these purposes, a ‘World Championship’ is any event or one or more of a series of events that determines the world champion for a particular sport or discipline in a sport, but does not include qualifying events for a World Championship," the statement from the court added.

The CAS verdict, announced earlier in the day states that: "The Request for Arbitration filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency ("WADA") dated 9 January 2020 is partially upheld."

CAS held hearings on a legal debate between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5, 2020. Appointed judges in the CAS case between Russia’s RUSADA and WADA are Mark Williams (Australia), Luigi Fumagalli (Italy) and Hamid Gharavi (France).